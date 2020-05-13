Coronavirus : 67% of workers lost jobs during lockdown,says Survey

Early findings from an ongoing livelihood survey conducted on nearly 4,000 workers in urban and rural areas since the middle of April to analyse the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, has revealed that there has been a crippling effect on the vulnerable sections of the workforce, like the daily wagers and the migrant workers.

Workers were interviewed in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Pune), Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, and West Bengal, and the survey was predicated on whether these people reported having jobs in February, the month preceding the lockdown.

As many as 67% of the 3,970 workers interviewed over phone calls, reported having lost their jobs.

The survey was conducted by researchers at the Centre for Sustainable Employment of the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, along with multiple civil society organisations.

Of the households surveyed, 80% reported their income was less than Rs 10,000 per month, pre lockdown and are considered as ‘vulnerable’. 53% of the respondents surveyed were women.