Coronavirus : Morning routine in Chinese schools totally changed ; Watch Video

A boy in China goes through a five-step disinfection process before entering school.

With schools reopening and factories resuming operations in China, the country is taking extra precautions to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections. While social distancing has become a way of life, a video that has gone massively viral online also captures the extra precautions that schools in China are taking to make sure that staff and students remain safe.

The video, which has collected over 7 million views on Twitter, shows how the morning routine in schools has changed in China. In the video, a young boy is seen going through a series of steps before entering the school building. Before he can even go through the main gate, a school employee disinfects his shoes. Once inside, he goes through a four-step disinfection process – during which his hands, clothes and school bag are sanitized – before stepping into the school building.

