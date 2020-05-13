Covid-19: Lockdown measures eased

Middle east country, Jordan has eased the lockdown measures imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. This was announced by State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adailah.

As per the new decision of the government, employees in the public sector can join their work from May 26. The movement restriction imposed on residents from 8 am to 7 pm were also removed.

But vehicle movement will not be allowed on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr which starts on May 23 to May 25. Citizens will be allowed to use their vehicles on the following day.

Travel between governorates will remain suspended and the country will continue to observe a complete lockdown on Fridays until further notice, the minister said.