Covid-19 Updates: 298 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Oman

298 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Oman. This was announced on Wednesday by the Omani news agency ONA quoting the Health Ministry of Oman. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 4019.

The newly diagnosed cases include 89 Omanis and 209 foreigners. No deaths has been reported in the country. The death toll stands at 17.The total number of recoveries in the country has increased by 39 to reach 1,289.

Omani authorities have started free testing to detect persons infected with COVID-19.A bus service is provided in the governorate of Muscat to transport people to medical centres offering free tests.