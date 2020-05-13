Covid-19 Updates: 783 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

783 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in UAE. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has announced this. The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE has rised to 19,661.Two more deaths from the novel coronavirus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 203.

The new coronavirus cases were detected through 32,000 tests conducted over the past few days. 31 recoveries have also been announced in the UAE. It is the highest number of recoveries reported in the county so far, and takes the total recoveries to 6,012.