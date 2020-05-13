Covid-19 Updates: India’s recovery rate reaches 32.82%

The number of coronavirus confirmed cases In India has reached at 74,281. This was announced by Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours 3525 new cases of infection were reported in the country.

Till now, 24386 people have so far recovered from the infection. The recovery rate in the country has reached at 32.82%. 122 people had lost their lives to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached at 2415.

Meanwhile, the number of cases worldwide has risen to 42,56,991 with a jump in the number of fatalities to 2,91,487.