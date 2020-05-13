Daniel Weber pens an emotional note on Sunny Leone’s birthday

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone celebrated her 39th birthday on Wednesday. On the special occasion her fans and followers has wished her greetings. But the most adorable wish was from her husband, Daniel Weber.

Sharing a photograph of Sunny Leone, holding a bouquet and balloons, he said she was a role model and told her to be proud of her life journey.

“Happy birthday baby! You are so much in life and I wish every day I can tell you everything that comes to my mind. You are the greatest wife, mother and lover. An inspiration to millions and a role model. Iconic ! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled. Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble. I love you so much. Love you baby love”,wrote Daniel.

In a video message, Sunny Leone thanked everyone for the wishes. She said, “I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know we are far apart and it is a really tough time to be doing things. But, just know that I love all of you and I hope you all get through this with a big smile.”

“Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo”, Sunny Leone replied.