Flight service in India to resume soon;Union government issues ‘SOP’

The passenger flight service in the country will resume soon. The union government has issued the draft of ‘standard operating procedures (SOPs) which contain guidelines not just for the airlines, but also for the airports and passengers.

As per the guidelines, passengers above the age of 80 years will not be allowed on flights. Also passengers will not be allowed to carry any cabin luggage. The passengers will also have to ensure that the check-in baggage weighs not more than 20 kilograms during the first phase of resuming flight operations.

The guidelines also mandate that the passengers will have to complete web check-in at their homes itself. The reporting time has also been proposed to be increased by two hours. Only those passengers will be allowed into the airport premises whose flights would be scheduled to depart in the next six hours.

“It is clarified that suggestions were sought on a draft discussion paper from airlines and airports. The suggestions have now been received.The final SOP is yet to be issued,” said Rajeev Jain, additional director general at the ministry of civil aviation.