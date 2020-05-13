Here are the top demanding jobs during the times of pandemic.

Leading career site TimesJobs recently conducted a survey titled ‘COVID-19 and its impact on jobs at India Inc’ to understand the impact of the lockdown on the country’s employment scenario.

This survey has received 1,345 responses from HR professionals working in different sectors across India.

According to the survey, 55% hiring managers confirmed that the requirement for remote working professionals has increased in their companies owing to the lockdown.

Among those who said the demand had gone up, about 33% respondents said that the demand grew by 20 to 30% between March and April 2020.

Here are some interesting findings from the report:

More than 72% hiring managers stated that companies are devising new job roles that will be limited to remote working only.

About 24% surveyed HR professionals said that the hiring for remote jobs could grow by 10 to 20%, even when the lockdown is over.

Approximately 31% respondents said that professionals with 1-2 years of work experience will be most sought after for these remote jobs.

Around 52% respondents said that the IT domain would create most new remote jobs, followed by research and development and marketing and sales domains.

System operators, store associates and digital marketing were ranked as the top three job roles that would be in demand amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Job profiles related to branding, accounts management and business administration may witness a dip in talent demand.

Here are the top jobs that saw a surge in demand as per TimesJobs RecruiteX April 2020 report: