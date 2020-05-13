New rules for driving test announced in UAE

New rule for driving test were announced in UAE. The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters notified drivers wanting to apply for driver’s licence that the Traffic and Licensing Center and the Internal and Road Driving Test Office are now operational. Currently the offices are operating at only 30% capacity.

Ras Al Khaimah police also listed conditions that applicants must adhere to while appearing for driving test.

Criterion for driving test applicants:

– Applicants are required to show coronavirus test certificate, not exceeding 48 hours from the issuance.

– Whilst at the driving test center, applicants should be wearing masks and gloves.

– They should follow strict social distancing in the waiting hall.