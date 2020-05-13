Pakistan lifted the ban on import of lifesaving drugs from India

The Pakistan government has lifted the ban on import of life saving drugs from India. Pakistan government has lifted the ban it had imposed on importing Indian medicines and medicinal raw materials to prevent shortages.

Earlier, the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan has asked the government to review the ban. The industry claimed that the ban will lead to a severe shortage of medicines in the country.

Pakistan is currently importing various vitamins like B1, B2, B6, B12, D3 and zinc sulphate monohydrate, drugs and medicinal salts from India. The imports also include various vaccines for polio, tuberculosis and tetanus.

A pharmaceutical body also warned that any attempt to disrupt the global supply chains related to the country’s pharma industry will hamper the country’s ability to treat Covid-19 cases.

Pakistan had placed a blanket ban on all imports from India following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.