Special flights from UAE to India announced

Special flights to Indian from UAE has been announced. These special flights are the part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ launched by the union government to bring Indian expats stranded in UAE.

These special flights will depart from Abu Dhabi. Four special flights are announced. This is the second phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. Three services will be Kerala and one to Andhra Pradesh.

First service is on May 17 to Kochi, then second flights is from Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram on May 18 and Kannur on May 23. Also, first service to Andhra Pradesh will be to Visakhapatnam on May 19. While Air India Express will serve Kerala sector, Air India will operate to Visakhapatnam.