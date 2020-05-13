DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Special flights from UAE to India announced

May 13, 2020, 06:54 pm IST

Special flights to Indian from UAE has  been announced. These special flights are the part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ launched by the union government to bring Indian expats stranded in UAE.

These special flights will depart from Abu Dhabi. Four special flights are announced. This is the second phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. Three services will be  Kerala and one to Andhra Pradesh.

First service is on May 17 to Kochi, then  second  flights is  from Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram on May 18 and Kannur on May 23. Also, first service to Andhra Pradesh will be to Visakhapatnam on May 19. While Air India Express will serve Kerala sector, Air India will operate to Visakhapatnam.

 

 

