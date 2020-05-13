Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsFashionLife Style

These photos of actress Tinaa Dattaa will make your jaw drop: See pics

May 13, 2020, 10:05 pm IST

Popular television actress Tinaa Dattaa is a sensation on social media. She  has a huge fan base on social media. She enjoys over 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Tina Datta is  better known as ‘Ichcha’ from TV show  ‘Uttaran’.

Morning self practice @peaceofblueyoga .. Thank you guruji @ibrentgoble ?

Tinaa Dattaa, is an Indian film and television actress. She played the lead role of ‘Ichcha Veer Singh Bundela’ in ‘Uttaran’. She also participated in the reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’. She has also played the role of ‘Dhamini’ in ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’. She portrayed the role of ‘Jaanvi Chaudhry ‘in ‘Daayan’

