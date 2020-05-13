These photos of actress Tinaa Dattaa will make your jaw drop: See pics

Popular television actress Tinaa Dattaa is a sensation on social media. She has a huge fan base on social media. She enjoys over 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Tina Datta is better known as ‘Ichcha’ from TV show ‘Uttaran’.

Tinaa Dattaa, is an Indian film and television actress. She played the lead role of ‘Ichcha Veer Singh Bundela’ in ‘Uttaran’. She also participated in the reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’. She has also played the role of ‘Dhamini’ in ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’. She portrayed the role of ‘Jaanvi Chaudhry ‘in ‘Daayan’