“This lockdown is unconstitutional”: IMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams union government

Lok Sabha MP and the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi has came down heavily against the union government over the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Asaduddin Owaisi called the nationwide lockdown as “unconstitutional.”

“This lockdown is unconstitutional. According to National Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Act, the Government of India cannot impose lockdown in the country. It is against federalism, it is a state subject and I wonder why the state government (Telangana) is silent on the matter,” he said.

“Due to this lockdown, the migrant labourers are suffering, 16 people have died at the Aurangabad incident. I appeal to the citizens of Malegaon, please stay at home,” Owaisi said.