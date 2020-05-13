UAE based airline company announces special flight service

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced a special flight service. Etihad Airways announced this on Wednesday.

The airline company has announced that it will operate a special flight from Abu Dhabi to New York to repatriate American residents in UAE.

“We’ll be conducting a special flight to @JFKairport on 15 May, helping New York and United States residents return home from the UAE,” the airline tweeted.

We'll be conducting a special flight to @JFKairport on 15 May, helping New York and United States residents return home from the UAE. To find out more and book, visit https://t.co/er3PISZac1 pic.twitter.com/wVPWORTGb0 — Etihad Airways (@etihad) May 13, 2020

Earlier this week, Etihad Airways has opened booking for the UAE residents who are stuck abroad and want to return to the country. The UAE residents can book inbound flights from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Tokyo Narita and Toronto.