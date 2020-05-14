13-Year-old Hindu girl abducted,forcibly converted to Islam

In yet another deplorable act of forced conversion to Islam in Pakistan, a young Hindu girl named Kavita Kumari was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam. Mian Mithoo, the extremist Muslim cleric and an influential politician that Hindu families dread in Sindh, is believed to be behind the incident.

Mian Mithu is accused of kidnapping and forcing religious conversions of Hindu teenage girls in Pakistan.

Kavita Kumari, a 13 Years old, Hindu girl abducted, raped, converted. Tell me if you are a human. if you have a sister or daughter of this poor girl's age & someone forcefully take her like this? If you were helpless like her family is. Will you still be silent or justify this? https://t.co/RiLqsgmAtA pic.twitter.com/2I3PNqLblY — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) May 12, 2020

In the incident which was reported from Barjhundi in Ghotki area of ??Sindh province, Pakistan, a thirteen-year-old Kavita Kumari was abducted and allegedly taken to Mian Mithoo, who then forced the Hindu minor to embrace Islam.

Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin had taken to Twitter to post a video where the Hindu girl can be sitting next to the extremist Muslim cleric Mian Mithoo, who guides her into embracing Islam.