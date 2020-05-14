Actress Samantha shares her home workout video amid lock down : Watch Here

Actress Samantha recently shared a video of her enjoying workout in the quarantine period and it is all the motivation we need to stay fit at home. One can see in the video, Sam lifting weights and looks super happy post-workout session as well. The Majili actress has been pushing her limits in the gym and it is quite evident.

There is no doubt Samantha is one of the most talented and sought after actresses in the Telugu film industry. Besides being a brilliant actress, Samantha Akkineni has won hearts with her sartorial choices as well. Fans also look up to her when it comes to fitness. This is not for the first time that she has shared her workout video. The actress is super active on social media and keeps sharing her workout videos. Be its a cartwheel to lifting heavy weights, Sam keeps giving her fans an insight into her fitness routine.

Check out her latest workout video below: