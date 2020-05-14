Actress Shilpa Shetty’s new funny video of beating her husband has gone viral; Watch it here

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her family has decided to entertain pepole who were forced to stay their homes because of lockdown. The actress and her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan has been making funny videos on TikTok and sharing it to social media to entertain fans.

Shilpa Shetty has shared a new funny video in which she beats up her husband Raj. The actress is making a double role in the video of his wife and as their house maid.

The video opens with Shilpa arranging her wardrobe when Raj tries to kiss her. She scolds him saying not to kiss her when she is busy. However, things turn ugly when their house help interrupts and asks her to make him understand not to kiss as he hasn’t been listening to her pleas. An angry Shilpa goes on to beat him up for kissing the maid.

“Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati. @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs”, she captioned the video.

The video has bagged around 1.2 million views till now.