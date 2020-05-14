BJP MP drawing rations on BPL scheme, TMC cries foul

TMC party alleged that W.Bengal BJP MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, and his family members possess ration cards for the BPL category and have been drawing food grains under the public distribution system.

“It is obvious the MP and his family do not belong to the BPL category. Yet, they hold SPHH (special priority household) ration cards, which is meant for the BPL people. We also know food grains have been regularly collected by the MP and his family. This is unbecoming of an MP,” said Arpita Ghosh, the South Dinajpur district Trinamul chief.

Majumdar said that his ration card was erroneously included in the BPL list by the food and supplies department when converted to digital form. Majumdar said his family ration card is used by his domestic help and plumber to draw rationed food grains. The MP was a faculty member in a college while his wife is a schoolteacher. Both his parents are retired government employees and they all reside at Masterpara in Khadimpur, Balurghat.