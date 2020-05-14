DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Case registered for 40 people for attending religious event violating lockdown

May 14, 2020, 07:30 pm IST

Authorities has registered a case against 40 people for violating the lockdown measures. Authorities in Mumbai has registered case against 40 people from Muslim community for gathering together for a  religious event in the Dingri area in city.

As per Mumbai police, the incident took place on Wednesday at Banatwala
Building. Two  flat owners in the area has  organised the observance of ‘Maatam’, a ritual performed by Muslims.
At least 40 persons, including women, had participated in the ritual and a case was registered against
them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act.

