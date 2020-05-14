Center issues important announcement on Aadhar-Ration card link

The Central Government has announced that no one will be deprived of their food grain quota as the government has extended the seeding deadline for Aadhaar cards with ration cards until September 30, 2020.

This means that you will be eligible to get the quota of food grains under the National public distribution system,even if your Aadhar card is not linked to the Ration card. The new announcement voids the earlier that the ration cards will be canceled for those without Aadhaar seeding.

“Department has issued clear instructions to all States/UTs vide letters dated 24.10.2017 and 08.11.2018 that no genuine beneficiary/household shall be denied from the entitled quota of food grains, or their names/ration cards shall not be deleted/canceled only on the ground of not possessing an Aadhaar number.”, the release from the ministry has said.

The central ministry had issued clear circulars to all states and union territories (UTs) to not exclude any legitimate beneficiary or household from the entitled food grain quota.