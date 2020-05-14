Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 298,000 globally

More than 4.4 million people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and over 298,000 have died.

The United States has been the worst-hit country which has approximately 14,19,040 coronavirus infections. The US’s cases on Wednesday increased by 10,410.

On the second spot, Spain with 1,575 new cases has now 2,71,095 COVID-19 patients.

Russia on the third spot registered 10,028 cases in the last 24 hours, the second most number of cases on Wednesday after the US. Russia’s COVID-19 count has now jumped to 2,42,270.

The UK on Wednesday saw a surge of 3,240 cases and now has over 2,29,700 coronavirus positive cases.

Italy with 2,22,100 infections, Brazil with 1,80,730 and France with 1,78,225 cases are few of the other worst-affected countries.