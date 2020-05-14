Coronavirus : Here’s a good news for all expats in UAE

All visa violators will be exempt from fines thanks to a new order by the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an official said on Wednesday.

Brigadier General Al Kaabi: As per the directives of UAE President,His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,holders of both residency and visit visas that expired in early March are exempted from fines.They have a three-month grace period to depart UAE starting May 18th. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 13, 2020

People with entry or residency permits that expired before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines, it was announced in a media briefing.

Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesperson of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, added that the presidential order includes full waiver of fines for people with expired entry or residency permits willing to leave the country after May 18 – this grace period will last for another three months.

“The order includes waiver of fines on expired Emirates ID and work permits,” Brig Al Kaabi said.

Al Kaabi added that the decision will not prevent the beneficiary from returning to the country when he or she meets the necessary conditions.

Brigadier Al Kaabi also said:”We urge the public to use the smart platform of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to get the services they need.”