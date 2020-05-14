Coronavirus Lockdown : Eight liquor bottles seized from Congress MLA’s car

Bihar Police on Thursday claimed that it had arrested four persons in connection with seizure of eight bottles of liquor from a car owned by Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwari even as there is a total ban on liquor in the eastern state.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma said that the seizure was made during checking of vehicles in Simri on Wednesday. A case against the Buxar MLA and seven others was registered at the Simri police station.

Police is now investigating from where the liquor was purchased and where it was being ferried.

On the other hand, the MLA claimed that he had lent his vehicle for distribution of ration during the lockdown and it was supposed to be driven to Jagdishpur in this regard.

“I had given my car for ferrying ration for the needy. I don”t know what all was ferried in the car by the people who took my vehicle. I myself am surprised how my car reached Simri,” Tiwari said.