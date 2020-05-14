Coronavirus : Twitter India launches gratitude emoji to thank ‘Everyone’

Micro-blogging platform Twitter India on Wednesday launched a new gratitude emoji that can be triggered with ‘#thankful’, #gratitude’ and other variations of the words.

Since March 15, there have been over 250 million tweets worldwide expressing gratitude and thanks – a 26 per cent increase from February’s average

“Who do we see people expressing that gratitude for? The most common word is ‘everyone’. Everyone who is an essential worker. Everyone who has helped. Everyone in healthcare. Everyone who has reached out. Everyone,” the company tweeted.

“To give you another way to show your gratitude, we’ve created an emoji that will appear when you use #thankful or other hashtags for #gratitude (in various languages),” it added.