Coronavirus : UAE reports 725 new cases of COVID19, 3 deaths

UAE announced 725 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday.This takes the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 20,386.

Three more deaths from the novel coronavirus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 206, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a media briefing.

According to the ministry, 511 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, raising the total recoveries to 6,523.Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, Spokesperson for the UAE Government, said 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.