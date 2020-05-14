Coronavirus : UAE urges everyone to pray on 14 May for end to COVID19 pandemic

For people of all faiths around the world, May 14 will be a day of prayer for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called on everyone to come together, and the UAE leadership expressed support.

In a recent tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, told his 3.5 million followers how the world needs “God’s mercy” in facing the challenge.

“Responding to the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call, they will be united against this challenge. However our efforts play out, we need God’s grace and mercy,” he tweeted.

Religious leaders have said that though mass prayers have been held in the past, this is the first time that people of all faiths are being encouraged to unite for one day of prayer, fasting and supplications for humanity.

Rev Fr Ninan Philip, vicar and president of St Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, said that in the past, people have held religious processions on the streets during the plague, smallpox and flu epidemic.

“Today, this day of prayer is truly how we can abide by our unflinching faith. We will stand together to defeat the pandemic,” Philip said.

“We need to steadfastly pray for God’s mercy to stop this pandemic from ravaging the world.”

Rev Andy Thompson, St Andrew’s Church, Abu Dhabi, also reminded people that in expressing their faith at this time, precautionary measures must still apply.

“We can pray and encourage others through phone and online services. We should not do anything that would put others at risk,” Thompson said.

Islamic researcher Dr Sheikh Mohamed Ashmawy, said the coronavirus outbreak can be a “turning point” for some people.

“Such pandemics make a man feel how vulnerable he is and how much he is in dire need of the Creator’s help,” Ashmawy said.

By making time for prayer and supplication, people can reconnect with their faiths and seek help and mercy, he added.

Religion, at a time of crisis, is also a source of hope, another leader said.

Dr Mohammed Eyada Ayoub Alkobaisi – a Grand Mufti with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai – said that Islam, for example, guides its followers to “stay calm and be patient”.”There are rewards in all the trials and tribulations when we are patient, as advised by the Messenger (PBUH),” he said.