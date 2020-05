322 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman. This was announced on Thursday by Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the health ministry. 80 Omanis and 242 foreigners are tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours. The number of total infection in the Gulf country has rised to 4341.

The death toll in Oman is 17 as no new deaths due to the coronavirus has been reported. The total number of recoveries in the country has increased by 14 to reach 1,303.