Covid-19 Updates: 3722 new coronavirus cases reported in India

The Ministry of Health has updated the data of coronavirus situation in the country. As per that in the last 24 hours 3722 new coronavirus cases has been reported in India. The total number of coronavirus infection has reached at 78,003. Of the total cases, 49,219 are active and 2,549 are fatalities so far while at least 26,234 people have recovered from the disease. 134 people had died in the country in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 2549.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state with 25922 cases. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with 9,267 cases and Tamil Nadu with 9,227 cases. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 975, followed by 566 in Gujarat and 232 in Madhya Pradesh.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,328), Madhya Pradesh (4,173) and Uttar Pradesh (3,729). Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,290), Andhra Pradesh (2,137), Punjab (1,924) and Telangana (1,367).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.