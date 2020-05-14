Covid-19 Updates: 6 more deaths due to Covid-19 reported in Kuwait

Six people had died due to coronavirus infection in Kuwait. This was reported by the official new agency in the country KUNA. As per the health ministry the death toll in the country has reached at 88.

947 new coronavirus cases were also reported from Kuwait. The newly diagnosed cases include people who were in touch with previously infected people . The total number of coronavirus cases has rised to 11975. 188 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing to 3,451 the total recoveries in the country.

Kuwait has imposed a total nationwide curfew that went into effect on Sunday. The 24-hour curfew will continue until May 30.