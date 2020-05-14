Gulf country announces new decision on entry ban

UAE government has announced new decision regarding entry ban. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has announced the new decision as per the directive His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE.

As per the new directive, people whose visa fines are waived and leave the UAE after May 18 won’t be banned from reentering the country. UAE has earlier announced a full waiver on all visa fines. People with entry or residency permits that expired before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines if they leave the country after May 18. The grace period will last for another three months.

“The decision will not prevent the beneficiary from returning to the country when he or she fulfills the conditions for entry in accordance with the provisions of law. There is no entry ban procedure for the beneficiary,” said Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesperson of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Brigadier General Al Kaabi: As per the directives of UAE President,His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,holders of both residency and visit visas that expired in early March are exempted from fines.They have a three-month grace period to depart UAE starting May 18th. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 13, 2020

The order includes waiver of fines on expired Emirates ID and work permits. As per authorities the new order will help visa violators to change their status.