DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Gulf country announces new decision on entry ban

May 14, 2020, 05:42 pm IST

UAE government has announced  new decision regarding entry ban. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has announced the new decision as per the directive His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE.

As per the new directive, people whose visa fines are waived and leave the UAE after May 18 won’t be banned from reentering the country. UAE has earlier announced a full waiver on all visa fines. People with entry or residency permits that expired before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines if they leave the country after May 18. The grace period will last for another three months.

“The decision will not prevent the beneficiary from returning to the country when he or she fulfills the conditions for entry in accordance with the provisions of law. There is no entry ban procedure for the beneficiary,” said Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesperson of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

The order includes waiver of fines on expired Emirates ID and work permits. As per authorities the new order  will help visa violators to change their status.

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close