HBD Manushi Chillar : Here are some unknown facts about the former Miss World

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian actress, model and the winner of Miss World 2017. She represented the state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant in which she won.

Chhillar is the sixth representative from India to win the Miss World pageant. She will make her film debut in the historical drama Prithviraj.

Ramp walks and fashion hit her when she got selected for the Miss India Organization during her college fest. She won the title of FBB Femina Miss India Haryana later which she won the Miss India title as well.

However, it was November 18, 2017, when she lived her dream when she was crowned Miss World and made the country proud by bringing back the crown after 17 years.

Manushi has always been proud of the Indian culture, it’s traditions and its values. The same was depicted in her answer which she gave during the paegent when she was asked about a profession which should receive the highest salary in the world. Manushi replied to the same and said, “A mother’s profession should receive the highest salary and respect in the world.”

On the professional front, Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie that has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty, and the Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.