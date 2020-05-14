Indian Railways to stop booking tickets till June 30. Read the full details here

Bookings made before and during the lockdown period for journeys till June 30 on regular trains have been cancelled and a full refund will be given to passengers, the Indian Railways has said.

However, bookings for Shramik Special trains which started from May 1 and the special trains which started operations from May 12 will continue, railways said in an order.

The tickets, which are to be cancelled, were booked during the lockdown period when railways was allowing bookings for journeys in June.

‘Regular passenger service including Mail/Express, Passenger and Suburban services have been cancelled until further advice. Competent authority has desired that all tickets booked for the above trains for the period up to 30th June 2020 may be cancelled and full refund

generated as per provisions,’ the order said.

While all e-tickets will be refunded automatically, those bought at the counter for journeys post March 21 can be cancelled and refunds taken upon submission of the ticket up to six months from date of journey instead of the present three days excluding day of journey.