‘King’ likely to get fished out in one month from UK, Mallya meets stalemate in UK court

Fugitive Indian businessman and liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s plea seeking to challenge his extradition to India before the UK Supreme Court was rejected today. After the UK apex court’s rejection, Mallya is out of legal options to prevent his extradition to India where he is wanted by CBI and Enforcement Directorate(ED) for questioning.

Mallya is accused of defrauding Indian banks of over Rs 9,000 crore in loan amounts. He fled the country in 2016.

He is out in bail since April 17 and on a bond of 650,000 pounds. CBI and ED are hopeful that Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India from London within the next 28 days. Vijay Mallya still remains as the Chairman of the King Fisher group.

Both the CBI and the ED have filed an FIR against Mallya in Mumbai. The only formality left for his extradition is the approval of the UK’s home secretary by signing his extradition papers. Indian authorities are hopeful that Mallya could be brought back to India within 28 days.