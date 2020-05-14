Lockdown 4.0: Civilian feed back is against opening of Barber shops says Kejriwal

Delhiites have no problem growing hair. A recent government survey revealed people of Delhi will happily keep their hairs than to suffer from the dreaded pneumonia causing Covid virus. The state government survey received feedbacks proposing to keep Salons shut for the fourth phase of lockdown.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said Salons, spas, and Cinema halls were required to be kept shut by a majority of people. He said that the new proposals will be forwarded to the center for lockdown 4, based on people’s suggestions.