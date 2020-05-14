Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Samantha’s new avatar is too hot : See pics

May 14, 2020, 10:59 pm IST

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni is a fashion icon too. The top actress in the south Indian film industry has a sense of fashion. The actress has proved her top sens by her photo shoots.

View this post on Instagram

?Thankyou #Hyderabadtimesmostdesirable

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Samantha Akkineni made her debut in Gautham Menon’s 2010 Telugu film, ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, which landed her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and the Nandi Award that year.

View this post on Instagram

And where she stood she stood tall . @goodearthindia @jukalker

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

The  actress has this habit of sharing every special moment in her life via Instagram. From fun-filled moments with her pet to romantic dances with hubby Naga Chaitanya to drool-worthy poses during photo-shoots, the gorgeous fashionista shares everything on her social handles and leaves the followers craving for more.

View this post on Instagram

#Jaanu ? @picchika ? … ? @eshaangirri

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

View this post on Instagram

💚

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close