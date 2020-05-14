Samantha’s new avatar is too hot : See pics

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni is a fashion icon too. The top actress in the south Indian film industry has a sense of fashion. The actress has proved her top sens by her photo shoots.

Samantha Akkineni made her debut in Gautham Menon’s 2010 Telugu film, ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, which landed her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and the Nandi Award that year.

The actress has this habit of sharing every special moment in her life via Instagram. From fun-filled moments with her pet to romantic dances with hubby Naga Chaitanya to drool-worthy poses during photo-shoots, the gorgeous fashionista shares everything on her social handles and leaves the followers craving for more.