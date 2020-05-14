Suspension of domestic flight service extended

Pakistan government has extended the suspension of domestic flight services in the country . The suspension on domestic flight service was extended up to May 29. The previous extension announced by Pakistan’s Aviation Division was effective till May 13.

“As per the government decision, the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended up to Friday, May 29, 2020, at 2359 hours PST,” a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a statement.

Pakistan government had initially suspended all types of domestic scheduled/non scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations on March 26 for a period of one week to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, the suspension of domestic flights was later extended till May 7 and again till May 10. The suspension was further extended till May 13.