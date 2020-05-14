Three people arrested for raping minor girl

Rajasthan police has arrested 3 people for allegedly raping a minor girl studying in class 9. The shocking incident was reported from Phoolbagh area in Bhiwadi city in Alwar district in Rajasthan.

As per police the incident took place on May 10. The girl was returning her home on afternoon after going to her uncle’s house in a nearby village. The e three accused stopped her at an isolated place and they took her forcefully to an empty shelter house in Alampur village and allegedly gang raped her.The accused also filmed the incident on their mobile phones. The accused also barged the rape survivors head to a wall after which she fell unconscious.