Latest News

Three people arrested for raping minor girl

May 14, 2020, 10:20 pm IST

Rajasthan police has arrested 3 people for allegedly raping a minor girl studying in class 9. The shocking incident was reported from Phoolbagh  area in Bhiwadi city in Alwar district in Rajasthan.

As per police the incident took place on May 10. The girl was returning her home  on afternoon after going to her   uncle’s house in a nearby village. The e three accused  stopped her at an isolated place and they took her forcefully  to an empty shelter house in Alampur village and allegedly gang raped her.The  accused also filmed the incident on their mobile phones. The accused  also barged the rape survivors head to a wall after which she fell unconscious.

