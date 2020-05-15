Coronavirus : Bill Gates thanks PM Modi for India’s partnership in combating COVID-19

Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates — co-chairperson of Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation, on Friday had an interaction on the global coronavirus outbreak via video conference and discussed global response to COVID-19 and importance of coordination on scientific innovation and R&D to combat the pandemic, PMO informed.

Speaking on his interaction with PM Modi, Bill Gates said, “Thank you for the conversation and partnership PM Narendra Modi. Combating the pandemic requires global collaboration. India’s role is key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all.”

PM Modi underlined the conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against the health crisis – an approach based on ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging. He explained how this people-centric bottom-up approach has helped win acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and respecting lockdown provisions.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how some of the previous developmental initiatives taken by Government – expanding financial inclusion, strengthening last mile delivery of health services, popularising cleanliness and hygiene through the Swachh Bharat Mission, drawing upon India’s Ayurvedic wisdom to enhance people’s immunity, etc – had helped increase the effectiveness of India’s response to the present pandemic.

PM Modi appreciated the health related work being done by the Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of the world, including for coordinating global response to COVID-19. He sought suggestions from Bill Gates on how India’s capacities and capabilities could be better leveraged for the general benefit of the world.