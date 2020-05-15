Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 303,000 globally

More than 4.5 million people have been infected, and over 303,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 1.6 million people have recovered.

The global death toll linked to COVID-19 hit 100,000 deaths in early April, less than 100 days after Chinese media reported the first death case in Wuhan, where the disease is believed to have emerged. The figure doubled before the end of April.

216 countries across six continents, except Antarctica, have so far confirmed cases of the pandemic disease while its adverse effects continue to tell on both social and economic activities worldwide.

As countries gradually ease their earlier imposed lockdown restrictions to combat the virus, the infection figures continue to take upward turn in some countries despite the efforts by both the world health body, WHO, and other bodies.

Some drugs have been identified as possible treatments of the disease, but none has been certified as the absolute cure; they are still undergoing trials.

Over 1.6 million out of the over 4.4 million infected persons have recovered from coronavirus while two per cent of the pending cases are in critical conditions.

The United States of America tops the chart of countries with the highest death toll as the country has recorded over 85,000 deaths with over 1.4 million people infected in the country.

In a similar development, the United Kingdom (UK) has overtaken Spain, Italy, and France as the country with the highest number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Europe.

Over 33,186 persons have died from COVID-19 in the U.K while Italy, Spain and France have recorded 31,106, 27,104, and 27,074 deaths respectively.

The four countries account for over 65 per cent of the world death toll and over 55 per cent of the global confirmed cases.

Russia has also witnessed a sporadic rise to over 200,000 recorded cases even though its death toll is mild compared to the four countries above. The country has a little above 2,000 deaths linked to the disease.