Coronavirus : Dubai Health Authority issues fitness training advisory for residents

In a tweet, the DHA asked athletes to continue exercising while at home, but not without wearing appropriate sportswear. While those not involved in any physical activity, the DHA encouraged them to get active and healthy.

“Choose a spacious area away from any furniture or other obstacles to avoid getting injured. Avoid eating heavy meals at least two hours before you exercise. Make sure to drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated and energised,” part of the tweet read.

The DHA warned against getting a personal trainer at home as this might increase the risk of infection. “Be careful! Due to the current coronavirus pandemic avoid getting a personal trainer to your home to protect yourself and your family from the risk of infection,” the DHA wrote in the tweet.