Coronavirus : Govt extends lockdown till May 31

Maharashtra government has decided to extend the lockdown in hotspot areas like Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Aurangabad and Solapur until May 31.

On Thursday, the state government had expressed its intent to extend the lockdown in hotspots till month-end. The possibility of extending the lockdown was discussed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“In the rest of the state, the guidelines of the Centre will be implemented when they are announced before the lockdown 3.0 ends on May 17,” a state government official said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan.