Coronavirus : “Govt should borrow gold from temples to use in the war against COVID19”,says Congress leader

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had taken to twitter suggesting that Central Government should immediately appropriate all the gold lying with all the religious trusts in the country. He stated that the gold is worth at least $1 trillion, according to the World Gold Council.

While stating that the country is going through an emergency, Chavan mentioned that the gold can be borrowed by the govt through Gold bonds at a low-interest rate.

Chavan affirmed that the gold reserve lying with the religious bodies is worth 1 trillion dollar that is 76 lakh crore rupees. He had further stated, “If it is borrowed from these trusts at a nominal interest rate, the money can be generously spent on the lower middle and poor class to increase their spending capacity.”

#Stimulus.@PMOindia Govt. must immediately appropriate all the gold lying with all the Religious Trusts in the country, worth at least $1 trillion, according to the #WorldGoldCouncil. The gold can be borrowed through gold bonds at a low interest rate. This is an emergency.PC — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) May 13, 2020

Hindu priests on Thursday slammed Prithviraj Chavan for his suggestions to extract gold from the Religious trusts in the country to use in the war against Coronavirus. They said that money should be taken from the Congress party instead.

Reacting to Chavan’s comment, Swamy Paramhans Tapaswi Chhawni said, “Before taking gold from Hindu temples, money should be taken to combat Coronavirus from Congress leaders who have amassed huge wealth since independence.”