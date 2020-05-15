Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 : Planes, bus to be allowed in select areas

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi had made it clear that Lockdown 4.0 will have a “completely different form”, with new rules.

Explaining, an official said, “Local buses will start plying with limited capacity in non-hotspot zones”. Autos and taxis will also be allowed, with restrictions on the number of passengers. Most of these will be allowed to ply within the districts in non-containment zones, he said.

Interstate travel may also be opened up but only for those with travel passes.

The government is also planning to open up the skies for domestic sectors from next week.

Train services have already started. Permission is also likely to be given for home delivery of all kinds of goods instead of just essential items, officials said.

“Most states agree that stringent steps should be taken to contain the spread of virus,” the official said.

“As they would be redefining the jurisdiction of their hotspots, no activity will be allowed in these zones. But in the rest, they want relaxations,” he said, adding that before allowing that, “We are doing our own data crunching”

The data the ministry is particularly focusing on is not just the positives, but those who are in isolation. Across various states, 11.9 lakh people are under observation. A section of them testing positive will give a huge spurt to numbers as contact tracing would become increasingly difficult.