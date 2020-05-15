Coronavirus Lockdown : After Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, Another Bollywood movie gets digital release date

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the much-awaited Hindi biopic Shakuntala Devi will exclusively premiere on the streaming service. The release date is yet to be announced.

Featuring the National Award winning actor Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

“Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideo with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime,” Vidya wrote in a tweet.