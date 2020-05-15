Coronavirus Lockdown : “Allow Muslims to gather for public prayer on Eid”, Congress leaders urge Chief Minister

Senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim has urged Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to consult medical experts and allow Muslims in the state to gather to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In a letter dated May 13, Ibrahim has asked Yediyurappa to allow prayer assemblies till 1 pm on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.

“After consulting medical experts, take a suitable decision enabling Muslims all over the state to offer Idd prayers at Idgah Maidan or Masjids from morning till 1 pm, with all the precautionary measures and safety norms,” the letter says.

Muslims, not just in India, but across the globe, have not been able to offer Namaz in Masjids and have been compelled to stay at home in light of COVID-19 lockdown.

The request by the Congress leader has raised eyebrows, with many citing the appeal, an effort to appease the community rather than ensuring their safety during turbulent times of a global pandemic. The request also comes at a time when significant establishments such as the Darul Uloom and other clerics have opposed the idea of a large congregation for Eid celebrations.