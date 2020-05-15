Coronavirus Lockdown : Jio announces new prepaid plan with 3GB daily high-speed data

Reliance Jio today launches a new quarterly plan for its prepaid users to offer more data to users working from home. The plan is priced at Rs 999. The telecom operator already offers two other quarterly plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 555 respectively.

With the new Rs 999 plan, Jio aims to offer more data to users so they can work from home without any interruption. The new Jio Rs 999 plan offers 3GB/Day High-speed data thereafter unlimited at 64 Kbps, free and unlimited Jio to Jio and Landline, 3000 minutes Jio to other mobile networks, 100 SMS/Day and Complimentary subscription to JioApps including JioCinema, Jio Savaan and more. The plan is already listed on the Jio website.