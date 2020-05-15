Coronavirus Lockdown : State Govt to allow gyms and golf clubs to open after May 17

Karnataka government may allow the opening of gyms, fitness centres and golf courses after May 17, when the lockdown 3.0 comes to an end. Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on May 13, Wednesday said that he had a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and discussed on the issue of revival of local tourism, which has been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Karnataka minister and Yediyurappa also deliberated on the possibility of gyms, fitness centres and golf courses to operate.

“Today I met the Chief Minister and discussed the opening of fitness centres, golf courses and giving permission for hotels to provide service… to encourage the revival of tourism at the local level while maintaining social distancing,” he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 announced that lockdown 4.0 will be imposed, but in “new form with new rules.”

While briefing the reporters after his meeting with Karnataka CM, Ravi, who also holds the sports folio, said that several sportspersons have demanded to reopen fitness centres.

“CM has said we will give permissions to open gyms after May 17, while ensuring all safety precautions.

Also, golf is something where distance is usually maintained, they (golfers) too had come and submitted an appeal. I brought it to the notice of CM…we will give permission, ensuring safety,” Ravi said.