India set to receive four Rafale fighters soon

India is set to receive the first four Rafale fighter aircraft by July-end this year from France after a two-month delay due to coronavirus lockdown in both the countries.

Earlier, the delivery of the aircraft was supposed to take place by May end.

“The first four aircraft including three twin-seater trainer aircraft and one single-seater fighter aircraft would start arriving by the end of July at the Ambala airbase. The trainers will have the tail numbers of the RB series in honour of the Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who played a pivotal role in signing India’s largest-ever defence deal for 36 Rafale combat aircraft,” ANI quoted defence sources as saying.