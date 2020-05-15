“People need to make their living and go to work”: Country eases lockdwon measures imposed

Djibouti, an African country has decided to ease the lockdown measures imposed in the country. This was announced by the Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf .”The stakes are high but there is no other option: people need to make their living and go to work,” he tweeted.

On March 23, the government announced a nationwide lockdown, closing borders and places of worship, banning public transport and allowing only workers in essential industries to go outside. As per the new directives issued by the government, public transport will resume and places of worship will officially be allowed to reopen. But the borders will remain closed except for humanitarian personnel.

Djibouti is the country with the highest prevalence of coronavirus cases in East Africa. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) says Djibouti has the highest number of cases in Africa relative to its population of about one million people.